What adjustments Dravid must make to fit Rohit and Kohli in T20Is: 6 India XIs, endless possibilities vs Afghanistan

In a day's time, India will kick off their last and final assignment before the T20 World Cup in June. Having thrashed Australia 4-1 in November, right after the ODI World Cup final, and held South Africa to a 1-1 draw in an away contest, the team management should have been expected to head into the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting January 11 in Mohali, with a clearer picture about to their playing XI. But the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the T20I fold has sparked more questions than resolving the remaining ones before the ICC event in the USA and the West Indies. With the big announcement made on Sunday, the selectors, as of now, have all but confirmed the two veterans for the World Cup, and with them making a comeback to the format after a 14-month hiatus, they will be certainties for the XI. But what adjustments will head coach Rahul Dravid make to fit Kohli and Rohit? How India might build their playing XI for the T20I series against Afghanistan?

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal - who will make way for Rohit?

As unfortunate as it stands, such is the nature of sport. Jaiswal and Gill have both had a fabulous 20223 in T20 cricket. The latter, who made his debut in the international format this year, scored 312 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 145.11, including a stunning century. He also had an 890-run IPL season for Gujarat Titans, which comprised three centuries and four fifties. On the other hand, the younger one was the fifth-highest run-getter in the last IPL season with 625 runs in 14 matches with a ton and five half-centuries. He later followed it up with a run tally of 430 runs in T20Is for India in 14 innings, which also included a 49-ball century during the Asian Games.

Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson

Jitesh Sharma was handed a difficult role in the last two T20I series, of finishing the innings as No. 6 batter, and the youngster performed impressively in the four games he appeared against Australia and South Africa, scoring 64 runs in 42 balls at a strike rate of 150. However, Jitesh's inclusion could largely depend on Rinku Singh's presence, who is also competing for the finisher's role. The other wicketkeeping option India have added is Sanju Samson, who earned a call-up in T20Is for the first time since he toured with a second-string Indian side to Ireland. And it was largely down to the sensational century he scored in the ODI series against South Africa last month.

Will Rinku Singh miss out?

At least not now. With Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya out with their respective injuries, Rinku will get a final chance to cement his place in the India T20I XI. In the 18 matches he has played so far for India, which includes the Asian Games run, the left-hander scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 180.68 with a boundary every 3.6 deliveries. However, his selection could come at the expense of India having a bowler less.

Will Shivam Dube finally get a look in?

Hardik Pandya has always been irreplaceable, given that fast-bowling all-rounders are a rarity. Even Dravid had accepted that after the ODI World Cup loss, saying it was the only position for which India did not have a back-up. India may not find another cricketer of Hardik's stature and ability, but the management did not even consider exploring the option. They remained content with just five bowling options in the last two T20I series - against Australia and South Africa. Shivam Dube, the closest India can now get as a backup for Hardik, was indeed picked for the contest against the Aussies but did not get a game time and was later dropped for the tour of South Africa. The Mumbai all-rounder has now been called back, but it remains to be seen, if Dravid and Rohit would want to pick him in the XI. He had a fabulous IPL 2023 season for Chennai Super Kings as a middle-order batter and later produced some handy cameos in Syed Mushtaq Ali, although his bowling role has remained limited.

A look at probable playing XIs for India in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan:

Rohit, Gill/Jaiswal, Kohli, Tilak, Rinku, Jitesh/Samson, Dube, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Avesh.

Rohit, Gill/Jaiswal, Kohli, Tilak, Dube, Jitesh/Samson, Sundar, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Avesh.

Rohit, Gill/Jaiswal, Kohli, Tilak, Dube, Jitesh/Samson, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Avesh, Mukesh.

Rohit, Gill/Jaiswal, Kohli, Tilak, Rinku, Jitesh/Samson, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Avesh, Mukesh.

Rohit, Gill/Jaiswal, Kohli, Samson, Rinku, Dube, Axar, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, Avesh, Mukesh.