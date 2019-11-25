e-paper
Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan named among 30 Delhi probables for Ranji Trophy camp

While Kohli is unlikely to feature in the tournament because of his India commitments, the likes of Dhawan and Ishant, who don’t play all formats, will be available for selection if not on national duty.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli.
File image of Virat Kohli.(Reuters)
         

India players, including captain Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant were on Monday named among the 30 shortlisted players for the Delhi team for the Ranji Trophy camp beginning on Tuesday. Ranji Trophy begins on December 9 with Delhi opening their campaign against Kerala. While Kohli is unlikely to feature in the tournament because of his India commitments, the likes of Dhawan and Ishant, who don’t play all formats, will be available for selection if not on national duty.

Pant, who is no more a certain starter in the Test eleven, can also feature in the tournament. The southpaw was part of the India squad that took on Bangladesh in the two-Test series which concluded on Sunday but did not get to play. Therefore, he was released to turn up for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Another India player in the shortlist is pacer Navdeep Saini.

Probables: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Kunwar Bidhuri, Jonty Sidhu, Nitish Rana, Shivam Sharma, Vikas Tokas, Pranshu Vijayran, Dhruv Shorey, Vikas Mishra, Tejas Baroka, Manan Sharma, Subodh Bhati, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisht, Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Karan Dagar, Kunal Chandela, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Gourav Kumar, Rajesh Sharma, Himmat Singh, Kuldip Yadav, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma.

