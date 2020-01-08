e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Wasim Akram posts message about lost watch; Twitter has some hilarious suggestions

Wasim Akram posts message about lost watch; Twitter has some hilarious suggestions

Twitter users were not going to let this conversation slide. Users posted a range of hilarious comments which must have left Wasim Akram wondering whether he should have tweeted about his ordeal at all or not.

Jan 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.
File photo of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan captain and cricket commentator Wasim Akram on Wednesday took to Twitter to post about his lost watch. He tagged the operator, Emirates Airline, to ask for their assistance in retrieving the watch if possible. Emirates Airline responded responded by asking Akram to provide details of the watch and the flight.

While this seems like a normal exchange, little did Akram imagine that this will give fodder to the Twitterati to have a field day. “Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates. Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch” wrote Akram on Twitter. 

To this the help desk at Emirates responded by writing, “Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We’ll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks.”

ALSO READ: ‘One guy will be a surprise package’ - Virat Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad

But the fans and followers on Twitter were not going to let this conversation slide. Users posted a range of hilarious comments which must have left the former legendary paceman wondering whether he should have tweeted about his ordeal at all or not. Here are few tweets: 

 

 

 

 

