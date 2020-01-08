Wasim Akram posts message about lost watch; Twitter has some hilarious suggestions

cricket

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:33 IST

Former Pakistan captain and cricket commentator Wasim Akram on Wednesday took to Twitter to post about his lost watch. He tagged the operator, Emirates Airline, to ask for their assistance in retrieving the watch if possible. Emirates Airline responded responded by asking Akram to provide details of the watch and the flight.

While this seems like a normal exchange, little did Akram imagine that this will give fodder to the Twitterati to have a field day. “Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates. Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch” wrote Akram on Twitter.

Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 8, 2020

To this the help desk at Emirates responded by writing, “Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We’ll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks.”

But the fans and followers on Twitter were not going to let this conversation slide. Users posted a range of hilarious comments which must have left the former legendary paceman wondering whether he should have tweeted about his ordeal at all or not. Here are few tweets:

Aap shyd "family heirloom" ka mtlb nai jante 😐. — Abdul Zahoor Malik 🇵🇰 (@its4zahoor) January 8, 2020

Navi le lo Wasim bhai 😂 — Mohammad Ashraf (@Mohamma95026008) January 8, 2020

Aur inko Kashmir chahiye... Ek watch sambhalati nhi... Kashmir samabhalange...😆😆😆 — Upendra Bhardwaj (@iamupendrab) January 8, 2020