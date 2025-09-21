Wasim Akram speechless after Pakistan batter caught sleepwalking; blasts his ‘presence of mind’ for brainfade vs IND

Wasim Akram was left 'speechless' during Pakistan's Super Four stage fixture against India, at the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Akram, who was commentating, couldn't believe his eyes as Pakistan skipper Salman Agha left for the dugout in one of the most bizarre run outs in cricket history. (IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup LIVE Score) Wasim Akram slammed a Pakistan star.(Getty Images)

Facing Bumrah in the 19th over, Mohammad Nawaz received a wide ball in the first delivery. Bumrah responded with a dot, followed by Nawaz taking a single. Then Bumrah sent a full toss and it went off Agha's pad towards backward square. The fielder threw it at the non-striker's end. Then Suryakumar Yadav threw it at the striker's end, where Nawaz was walking slowly towards the crease, totally out of touch with reality. The ball hit the stumps and he was well short of the crease, departing for 21 off 19 balls.

‘I am speechless…’: Wasim Akram

After Agha's dismissal, Faheem Ashraf arrived as the new batter and began with a six. Speaking on the live broadcast, Akram said, "Much needed boundary for Pakistan! What an over he has bowled! Wide ball, dot ball, single, wicket, a single then a six, and a run out in between as well. I am speechless with the presence of mind as far Nawaz is concerned."

Then in the next delivery, Ashraf went for another big shot, and Gill came in running from deep midwicket for an easy catch. But he ended up dropping it and Ashraf got a double.

"All is happening here at the Dubai International Stadium! Dropped catches, weird run outs and that too one of the best fielders in world cricket", Akram exclaimed.

Pakistan posted 171/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan's 58 off 45 balls. The opener also smacked five fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube struck twice for India.

The match also saw the handshake row continue as Suryakumar totally ignored Agha during the toss. India won the toss and opted to bowl. During their earlier group stage meeting, Suryakumar didn't shake hands with Agha during toss and then the Indian team did the same after winning the match. In protest, Agha didn't attend the post-match press conference and PCB even accused match referee Andy Pycorft of partiality. PCB also requested ICC to remove Pycroft, which was denied.