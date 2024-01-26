Watch: Ashwin miffed after horrible run-out mix-up with Jadeja in 1st ENG Test as Shastri predicts dressing-room scene

England sniffed a rare opportunity to fight back on the second evening of the first Test against India in Hyderabad after three half-century scores - from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja - took India past the 350-run mark with a lead well over 100 runs. After Joe Root dismissed KS Bharat, who was on the verge of a fifty as well, England were gifted a seventh wicket in a space of just 10 balls as Ashwin walked back with a disappointed look following a horrible run-out mix-up with Jadeja. (India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2) Ashwin reacts after run-out mix-up with Jadeja

It happened in the 91st over of India's first innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when Root was up against Ashwin, who had only arrived at the crease an over before. The India batter punched the third delivery in the over to the right of cover and took off immediately for a single. Jadeja responded to the call as well, but turned back after the fielder made the quick stop. Ashwin, however, had his eyes only on the ball and hence kept running before he found himself in the same corner as that of Jadeja. Tom Hartley comfortably lobbed the ball back to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who broke the stump as the two batters shared a look before Ashwin walked back disappointed having managed only a single in 11 balls.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Watch the video here…

Moments later, when the broadcaster replayed the dismissal, commentator Harsha Bhogle asked former head coach Ravi Shastri, who then just rejoined the box, to predict the dressing room scene after the end of the day's play, he reckoned that none would want to admit their mistake. He said: “Both will sit in different corners of the dressing room. Both will not admit whose mistake it was. He will say it is his mistake and other will say the same.”

Jadeja, however, found an able assistance from Axar Patel, another southpaw from Gujarat, as the pair stitched an unbeaten 39-run stand to take India's lead past 150 runs mark. India meanwhile breached the 400-run mark in their first innings.