Watch: 'What I saw today was absolutely bizarre' - Ravi Shastri stunned with Jasprit Bumrah's world record against Broad

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who was succeeded by Rahul Dravid last year, took to the Twitter account of the BCCI to talk about Jasprit Bumrah’s record-breaking, adrenaline-hit, exhilarating over of batting against Stuart Broad in the Edgbaston Test. Shastri conveyed his shock and amazement at the fact that it was Bumrah who could achieve such a feat, breaking the previous record of 28.

Returning to the commentary box for Sky Sports in England after a spell away while he was with India, Shastri talks about how he can’t believe he got to be behind the microphone yet again for such a momentous occasion, having previously commentated over Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Watch: Absolute carnage from Jasprit Bumrah as India captain slams Stuart Broad for most expensive over in Test history

“Don’t tell me I was on the mic again when 35 runs were scored! I thought I had seen it all, but not really. 36 from Yuvraj, 36 I had hit myself. Today, what I saw, was bizarre.” Shastri hit six sixes in a Ranji match, batting for Mumbai against Baroda’s Tilak Raj — but according to him, this was an even more special event.

“It’s something I’ve never imagined. The world record, from Jasprit Bumrah, batting at number 10, as captain of India, for the first time. Going past Brian Lara, George Bailey, Keshav Maharaj. 29 off the over (off his bat). The bowler the same as Yuvraj hit for six sixes, Stuart Broad. The entire over for 35, again a world record.” Bumrah was helped out by top-edges and one inside edge, as well as by Broad bowling a bouncer which went for 5 wides and a no-ball which went for 6. It was a confusing plan by the English against India’s tail, and Bumrah made the most of it.

“You feel you have seen everything, but you must realize you’re still a student of the game. Something will surprise you on another day, but what I saw today was something absolutely bizarre. Jasprit Bumrah, breaking the world record, getting 29 off his bat, in a 35 run over!”

Bumrah’s innings was certainly something to watch as he reached 31*(16) in no time, ensuring India crossed the 400 run mark and put the pressure back on England. England’s bowlers and captain Ben Stokes were left scratching their heads, unsure how 98-5 turned into the carnage from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, and final flourish from Bumrah.

Bumrah then opened the bowling after Mohammed Siraj holed out, and took two wickets either side of a rain delay before play was interrupted yet again. It’s been a fantastic day for India’s captain, and certainly sets the tone for this extremely significant Test match.

