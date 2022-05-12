Watch: Chahal left in shock as Warner incredibly survives despite ball hitting stumps during RR vs DC match

The Delhi Capitals registered a dominant 8-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals to stay alive in the race for playoffs in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Wednesday. With six wins and as many losses, the DC remain at the fifth spot with 12 points and have inched closer to the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 points), who have played the same number of matches. It was an emphatic outing from DC batters – specifically Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*), as the duo forged a 144-run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from Sanju Samson's RR. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

However, there came a time during the run-chase when Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal came excruciatingly close to dismissing Warner, but the luck favored the Aussie. The incident took place in the ninth over of the game, when RR were in desperate need of a breakthrough.

Warner attempted an adventurous lofted shot through the long-off/cover region against Chahal but failed to read the line completely, as the ball beat his inside edge with a sharp turn and hit the stumps. Incredibly, the impact couldn't dislodge the bails as the ball traveled to backward short-leg. The leg-spinner couldn't believe it at first, and Warner also heaved a sigh of relief.

Delhi romped to 161-2 with 11 balls to spare after Rajasthan struggled to reach 160-6 as its captain Sanju Samson lost the toss and was asked to bat first.

Earlier, Marsh also picked up 2-25 and restricted Rajasthan's total despite Ravichandran Ashwin scoring 50 off 38 at No. 3. Run-machine Jos Buttler’s (7) dismissal in the third over pushed back Rajasthan’s bid to score freely in the batting powerplay.

Marsh removed Ashwin in the 15th over while Samson (6) and Riyan Parag (9) missed out as they holed out in the deep while going for big shots in the death overs.

