India A vs New Zealand A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep headline crucial dress rehearsal before ultimate Kiwi test

This series is far more than just a practice run or a testing ground for new players. It serves as a highly targeted acclimatisation camp before the main Test series begins. The team management has opted for a bold strategy this time. Rather than relying solely on net sessions to prepare for the Kiwis, they have included nine players from the senior Test squad into the India A roster to get some real match practice on challenging pitches in New Zealand.

Before India go into the crucial two-match Test series against New Zealand that will decide the fate of the World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign, the India A team are set to face off against New Zealand A in three four-day matches. These will take place at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln (October 24), moving to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch (October 31), and finishing again in Lincoln on November 7.

At the top of the order, the spotlight remains firmly on Yashasvi Jaiswal. This will be his first tour to New Zealand, and to survive the seaming, bouncy conditions there, he would need to curb his natural attacking instincts. For Jaiswal, finding the discipline to leave the moving ball outside off-stump will be a massive mental test, and the set of India A matches will provide exactly that.

KL Rahul, named vice-captain for the Test series, will also use this chance to lock in his rhythm. He is part of only the first practice match, and will be unavailable for the second and third matches as he is set to join the ODI squad. His technical pedigree is undeniable, but Rahul has constantly battled scrutiny over his consistency. Facing the moving ball on pitches in Lincoln and Christchurch will help him cement his footwork and build confidence before the main series kicks off.

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The battle for the No. 3 spot The biggest issue with India's batting order post Cheteshwar Pujara is the spot at No.3. India have tried multiple players in the spot, but the two names who have featured the most in this position are Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal. Both have been included in the India A squad to face New Zealand A.

Padikkal has been in incredible form, recently smashing huge back-to-back centuries against Sri Lanka A. On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan gets a golden opportunity to prove his rock-solid temperament in alien conditions

Wicketkeeping watch: Pant's comeback and Jurel's audition All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, even though he will miss the first two matches of the India A tour due to a left-side strain (Kumar Kushagra has been named his replacement). The explosive wicketkeeper-batter is a massive game-changer, but the team is carefully managing his workload after the recent niggle. The final warm-up match, should he play, will be a chance for him to shake off the post-injury rust and test his physical endurance before the start of the series against New Zealand.

Dhruv Jurel, meanwhile, has been handed over the reins of captaincy of the India A team. This will give him a chance to show his leadership qualities, while also providing him a platform to strengthen his middle-order batting before the crucial Test series begins.