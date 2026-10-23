Prolific Jharkhand opener Shikhar Mohan added to India A squad for two games against New Zealand A

Jharkhand batsman Shikhar Mohan has been rewarded for his stellar show in domestic cricket with a place in the India A squad for four-day games in New Zealand. Shikhar Mohan has shown great promise. (PTI)

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, the 21-year-old left-handed batsman scored centuries in both rounds. Against Kerala, the opener smashed 143 off 196 balls with the help of 18 fours and two sixes as Jharkhand picked up three points on the basis of their first-innings lead.

Then, in the second game against Maharashtra, he scored a very important century under pressure in the second innings. Jharkhand trailed by 358 runs and stared a big defeat in the face, but Mohan’s 127 helped them avoid it as Jharkhand picked up a point.