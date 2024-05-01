'Will be travesty if he's not in XI in India T20 World Cup opener': Ian Bishop's two-fisted message to Rohit Sharma

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop expressed delight over Shivam Dube’s selection in India's T20 World Cup squad, announced on Tuesday. Dube, who has been playing the finisher’s role in CSK’s batting lineup, was amongst the favourites in the race for selection for the biennial event scheduled in June. Bishop believed that decisive knocks from the 30-year-old had earned him a golden chance to be selected in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup. India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ODI World Cup last year(AFP)

He also mentioned that the all-rounder had changed every match he played for the CSK this season. However, it wasn’t only the IPL where Dube had showcased his impressive batting prowess. Prior to the league, he was also the Player of the Series in the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan, where he notched 2 fifties in the first two matches.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Ian Bishop expressed how we was perfectly certain about Dube’s selection and said he’d be surprised if he did not see him playing in the first group match.

"When I was picking a fifteen, it was Rohit, Bumrah, Shivam Dube and twelve others and I didn't care who the others were. Because when you're talking form, Shivam Dube has been changing the match almost every time he has walked in to bat in this IPL. So if there is one other guy who had to be on that plane other than the captain and Bumrah, it is Shivam Dube. Given the form that he is in, not only in the IPL but also previously in the international games, I think it will be a travesty if he travels to the Caribbean and does not play from the very first match," Bishop said.

Dube for CSK so far

Dube has been very handy for the Chennai Super Kings this year. The left-hand batter has scored 350 runs in 9 matches and has been striking at a rate of 172.41, with 3 fifties to his name. Apart from that, he has also played finishing cameos for his team which have come at crucial junctures in the game.

Given his current form, the fans will surely expect the all-rounder to replicate his match-winning style for the team at the World Cup.