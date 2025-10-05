Workload or mis-management? What Jasprit Bumrah's usage reveals about Ajit Agarkar's selection policy

India have just announced the squad for the ODI series against Australia. One of the big names missing from the 15 is that of Jasprit Bumrah, reason - workload management. But the ace pacer featured in the first Test against West Indies, three days after playing the Asia Cup Final against Pakistan. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Justin Greaves.(AFP)

Notably, India steamrolled past West Indies inside three days in Ahmedabad by a huge margin of an innings and 140 runs. The spinners and Mohammed Siraj did most of the heavy lifting in the game. In a series that is already lopsided, India could have absolutely managed without Bumrah and still banked the important WTC Points.

Asia Cup mileage makes the WI usage redundant

Bumrah had already carried competitive overs through the Asia Cup. The selectors have been defending his usage promising ‘workload management.’ If management was the north star, the softest landing spot was this home Test mismatch - not Australia ODIs where the foundations of the bowling attack for 2027 WC could have been laid around him. Playing him in the Asia Cup and then again in a Test series, flips the management logic.

Australia is the lab you don’t skip

The selection committee has formally rested Bumrah for the Australia ODIs, Ajit Agarkar spelled it out. But that is precisely where his overs would have paid outsized dividends. The younger bowling attack that is being accumulated with a sight at the 2027 ODI WC would have started to learn to function around him. Besides the more time with a player of Bumrah’s class the more the younger group gets time to be groomed.

Yes, the WTC points matter. But this particular West Indies Test series at home was low-stress, and probably skippable for Jasprit Bumrah. In contrast, the ODI outings in Australia would have produced tactical film the management could have used later. It would have also allowed the new leadership core of Gill and Iyer to work around with their best bowling option in the format.

What should have been

Give the WI Test off and then play him in the ODIs in Australia. Probably two of the three matches, skipping the last allowing him time to recover before the T20I series. That’s coherent workload management and preparation for the bigger tournaments going hand in hand. Instead we got Bumrah playing in the least important series at the moment, skipping the foundation stone for the future.

If the goal was fitness and future readiness, India should have rested Bumrah for the West Indies series and used him in the Australia ODIs.