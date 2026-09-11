Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has joined the ownership group of Vancouver Anchors, the men's and women's franchises competing in the Canada Super 60, reuniting with former teammate Yuvraj Singh. Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Vancouver Anchors in Canada Super 60 (REUTERS)

Zaheer joins Nagendra "Naga" Siddoutam and Stockholm-based Anchor Sports AB in the ownership group, bringing his experience and international cricket pedigree to the emerging league.

The move sees Zaheer reunite with Yuvraj, with whom he shared the Indian dressing room during a successful international career, including India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph.

The Anchors will play their home games at BC Place in Vancouver.

"Canada Super 60 is a first-class product, staged at one of the world's most iconic venues, in a city with its own character and charm," said Zaheer in a release.

"Knowing Yuvraj, my friend and teammate for so many years, is part of the league's ownership gives me real confidence in its direction. Cricket's next phase of growth has to be global.

"As former players, we owe it to the game to back credible leagues that create real opportunities for associate-nation players and women cricketers. I can't wait to be in Vancouver and share this new chapter with my buddy Yuvi."

Welcoming the move, Yuvraj, Co-Owner, Canada Super 60, said: "Zak and I have shared some of the biggest moments of our careers, and coming together again for this chapter feels special."

Canada Super 60 Season 2 runs will be held from September 29 to October 4 at BC Place in Vancouver, featuring six franchises, 24 matches, and elite men's and women's competitions.