BJP leaders accuse Nainital SSP of bias

The ruling BJP and its youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha have accused Nainital’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Janmejay Khanduri of bias against their members.

A few days ago, BJYM activists had entered into an argument with some people near Thandi Sadak area of Haldwani and were beaten up by the people. After that they alleged that police were slow in their action.

After the incident, BJP leaders have come out openly against the SSP accusing him of being biased against the saffron party.

The police officer, however, said five people were arrested till now and his force has done whatever was expected of it.

BJP Kumaon spokesperson Tarun Bansal has made a complaint to party state unit chief Ajay Bhatt and chief minister TS Rawat saying the SSP misbehaved with him when he tried to apprise him of a case.

Bansal said the government servants must listen to grievances of public properly and should show an unbiased attitude.

SSP Khanduri has rubbished all the charges levelled against him and said he was neutral in every respect. “It is just a blame game and a matter of egos of some so called leaders and activists,” he said.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, said the police officer was being stopped from doing his work and being targeted unnecessarily.

Congress leader Sumit Hridyesh said the manner in which the BJP was targeting the SSP of Nainital was unfortunate. “This shows their true nature,” he said.

In another incident, a case was registered against BJP leader Hemant Dwivedi for allegedly grabbing land in Bhimtal.

Dwivedi’s hotel is situated adjacent to a piece of land owned by Jitendra Singh Sunny of Niliyam Colonby, Haldwani. Sunny, who runs a hosiery shop, lodged the case with Haldwani police, alleging that Dwivedi has encroached upon his 1.5 naalis of land in Bhimtal. A bigha of land consists of 4 naalis.

Dwivedi, considered close to former chief minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, said he had written a secret letter to party bosses eight months ago, saying some people were targeting him – a hint at factionalism in the Uttarakhand BJP unit.