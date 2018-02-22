Cost of Jamrani dam escalates, Uttarakhand to urge Centre to declare it a national project

The work on the Jamrani dam project--conceptualized in 1970s--to be built on the Gola River may start soon but escalating cost may put a spanner in its construction, officials said on Thursday.

The project on the outskirts of Haldwani city, is expected to be cleared next month by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand; however, escalation in construction cost has become a major concern, officials said.

The proposed dam on the Gola River will be used for supply of drinking water and irrigation by the two neighbouring states.

Uttarakhand is hoping that the long-delayed project is declared a national project so that the Centre will bear the cost and the state will not have to spend money, which is difficult to manage as the state is already cash-strapped.

When the project was conceptualized, it was estimated to cost ₹400 crore.

The estimated cost of the project was revised to₹ 2300 crore in 2015, which has now increased to ₹2,800 crore, said LK Sharma, chief engineer of the irrigation department for Kumaon.

“We are pinning our hopes that it will be made a national project so that the Centre will bear the cost,” he said.

State finance minister Prakash Pant, however, said the government is trying to tackle the funding in a judicious way.

“We are urging the Centre to declare it as a national project following which part of the cost will be borne by the state government,” he said.

Asked about the source of funding ass it is not declared a national project, Pant said the state government will approach agencies like the Asian Development Bank and the NABARD for loans.

“The major construction cost, however, will have to be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government as it will get the major share of water for irrigation.”