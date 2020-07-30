e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Covid-19 positive cases cross 7,000-mark in Uttarakhand

Covid-19 positive cases cross 7,000-mark in Uttarakhand

The state also reported deaths of four Covid-19 positive patients. A 21-year-old male Covid-19 patient died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Wednesday due to refractory septic shock.

dehradun Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Two deaths were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani.
Two deaths were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani. (HT Photo)
         

With 199 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Thursday crossed the 7,000-mark, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 7,065.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Thursday evening, 199 fresh cases included maximum 74 from Dehradun district. The other districts reported, Almora (1), Bageshwar (2), Chamoli (6), Champawat (17), Haridwar (47), Nainital (26), Pauri (4), Pithoragarh (9), Rudraprayag (3), US Nagar (3) and Uttarkashi (7).

The state also reported deaths of four Covid-19 positive patients. A 21-year-old male Covid-19 patient died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Wednesday due to refractory septic shock.

Two deaths were reported from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani. A 36-year-old female patient died due to acute respiratory failure, renal failure, uremic and anoxic encephalopathy and bilateral pneumonitis.

A 53-year-old male patient died on Wednesday of acute respiratory distress and shock.

Another 64-year-old female died at Doon Medical College on Wednesday due to respiratory failure with hypokalemia, bilateral pneumonitis with diabetes mellitus.

A total of 76 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now, with 11 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Of the 199 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 96 cases were contacts of earlier detected positive patients and travel history was not available in 93 cases at the time of the release of the health bulletin.

A total of 185 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Thursday with a maximum of 142 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 27.64 days, while the infection rate is 4.60%. The state has so far tested over 1.63 lakh samples of which results of over 7,000 are awaited.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Purola in Uttarkashi district tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to Government Doon Medical College Hospital.

The MLA is the second politician to test positive for Covid-19 in the state after tourism minister Satpal Maharaj who tested positive in June.

