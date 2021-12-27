e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Covid-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to Doon hospital

Covid-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to Doon hospital

Doctors said there is no reason to worry as Rawat’s health condition is being continuously monitored by the doctors.

dehradun Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent |Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (PTI)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18, was admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun on Sunday evening.

Dr Anurag Agarwal, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Doon hospital, said chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was admitted to the hospital after he developed mild fever on Sunday evening. “His health condition is fine but as a precaution, we advised him to get admitted”, he said.

Dr Agarwal said there is no reason to worry as Rawat’s health condition is being continuously monitored by the doctors.

The CM had been in home isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18. Earlier this year also Rawat had home-isolated himself during the epidemic.

In September, Rawat had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. That time the CM himself had tested negative, but as a precaution, he had decided to isolate himself. Earlier on August 26, the chief minister had gone into self-isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier this year on June 1, Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers had decided to quarantine themselves after cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj tested positive for Covid-19. Rawat had attended a cabinet meeting with Maharaj. Later on June 6, Rawat had tested negative for the virus.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 89,000 Covid-19 positive cases and 1,483 fatalities. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.20 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.65 per cent. Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases (26,806).

