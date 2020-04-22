Covid-19 update: 43 stranded Americans leave for Delhi from Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh

dehradun

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:27 IST

Amid coronavirus lockdown, 43 citizens of the USA who were stranded in different areas of Uttarakhand, left for Delhi from Rishikesh on Wednesday, said officials.

The development has come days after 96 Americans were earlier evacuated from Dehradun to Delhi in a special flight operated by Air India.

“The 43 Americans were staying in different areas of the state including maximum 21 in Rishikesh. The other areas include Ramnagar, Dehradun and others. As per the arrangements made by their embassy, they were gathered in Rishikesh from where they left for Delhi by road,” said a Dehradun district administration official on condition of anonymity.

The official said, “The foreigners after reaching Delhi will board a special flight for the USA from there on Thursday.”

Confirming the development, Ashok Kumar, director general (law and order) said, “We have got directions from the authorities concerned about their evacuation on Tuesday.”

Kumar said, “As per the norms we ensured that they are evacuated safely according to the arrangements made by their embassy.”

According to the state government, there are about total 1,200 foreigners in the state amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the total, at least 750 are in Pauri Garhwal district. All the foreigners have been asked by the government to stay in their respective accommodations and are thermally screened regularly by the health department. They are being gradually evacuated in accordance with the arrangements made by their respective embassies in India.