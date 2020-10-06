Haridwar gears up for Mahakumbh 2021, paramount focus on cleanliness

dehradun

The upcoming Haridwar Mahakumbh in 2021 will be divided into 23 sectors with all required amenities for the pilgrims and visitors with a focus on maintaining cleanliness by proper disposal of waste, said officials on Tuesday.

The aforementioned issues related to the Mahakumbh, which will commence from January next year, were discussed during a review meeting of work related to the mega religious event at the state secretariat by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and other officials.

Madan Kaushik, minister of urban development and government spokesperson, while sharing the details of the meeting with media said, “The Mahakumbh will be a glorious one with all its divinity intact. It will conducted on time. There would be no changes in it amid the pandemic but the pilgrims will have to follow the required Covid-19 precautions like social distancing and wearing of masks.”

Kaushik said, “During the meeting, the CM directed that all the permanent work associated with the Mahakumbh should be completed by December. He also directed to float the tenders for the temporary works. During the mega event, the government will ensure that cleanliness is maintained with proper disposal of waste.”

The minister said that the Mahakumbh event will be divided into 26 sectors with all required amenities along with 6-7 sectors on standby.

“During the event, no passes will be required for the pilgrims to take the holy bath. However, for the Shahi Snaans or the special baths there will be some arrangements to restrict the number of visitors which will be finalised after discussing the same with the Akhada Parishad and saints,” said Kaushik.

He also informed that the government will also make appropriate arrangements considering the pandemic.

“As per the assessment, there will be a need of about 500 doctors during Mahakumbh. Apart from this, a significant number of paramedics are also needed for which recruitments are already on,” said Kaushik.

“The pending road-related work towards Haridwar will also be completed soon.”

The minister said that after two-three days, there would again be a meeting chaired by the CM to discuss other police-related issues for the event.

“To ensure that all the work is completed in time and without error, the CM has directed the chief secretary to monitor every week. The Mahakumbh will be grand and glorious, we’ll leave no stone unturned,” said Kaushik.