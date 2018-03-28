Mayor elections: Cong candidates vie for party ticket from Haldwani

With elections for the mayor’s post in various municipal corporations of Uttarakhand are likely to be held in May, the Congress probable candidates for the Haldwani Mayoral seat have started projecting themselves for the party ticket.

The elections will be held after completion of the delimitation process, which is expected to last in April.

Interestingly, Bhola Bhatt, the Haldwani Block Pramukh (block chief), who has been opposing the inclusion of villages in the municipal corporation area, said that he was also among the contenders for the Congress ticket, though his village has not been included in the corporation area.

“I am a disciplined Congress worker and I have been serving the party for several decades. My tenure as the block chief has seen many developmental works and I would like to bring about the city development in the capacity of mayor,” he said.

He said that his opposition to the inclusion of villages in the municipal corporation area was “based on principles” and not because he did not want to remain confined to the rural politics.

Another Congress candidate who is eying the Congress ticket is Hemant Bagadwal, who bagged 13,000 votes and finished third in the last mayoral elections held in 2013. Bagadwal said he has past experience of contesting the mayoral elections and would love to serve the city.

“I have been the Nagar Palika (municipal corporation) chairman in the past and know the nuances of administration and governance,” he said. He added that he had a blueprint in mind for the city development and if given a chance by the party to contest the elections, he would implement it.

Sumit Hridyesh, son of the leader of the opposition in state assembly Indira Hridyesh and chairperson of the Haldwani Mandi Parishad, said that he would not seek ticket for the mayor’s post, as he was interested only in contesting the assembly elections.

On the other hand, the BJP has a strong contender in the present mayor JPS Rautela, who might be given the ticket again keeping in view his controversy-free tenure.

Congress leader Abdul Matin Siddiqui, who contested the last mayoral elections on the Samajwadi Party ticket and finished runner-up by bagging 20,000 votes, has not expressed his desire for the ticket yet.