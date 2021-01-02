Over 6,000 vehicles fined in Uttarakhand for illegal nameplates bearing political, religious symbols

dehradun

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:59 IST

The traffic police unit of Uttarakhand fined 6,488 vehicles for allegedly carrying illegal nameplates stating political, religious and caste mentions, said police officials on Saturday.

The action was taken by the police during a campaign from December 17 to January 1. According to a data released by the traffic police department, police also collected a fine of ₹31.51 lakh from the violators.

Out of the total 13 districts, the maximum number of challans, 1551, were issue in Nainital followed by Tehri Garhwal, 1520, and Haridwar, 1329, challans. Police in Nainital collected a fine of Rs 7.93 lakh, Tehri Garhwal collected Rs 7.60 lakh and Haridwar collected Rs 6.19 lakh.

Among the other major districts, in US Nagar district, 605 violators were issued challan while in Dehradun 596 were fined.

Police also issued challans to violators for over-speeding and rash driving under which maximum, 761, challans were issued in Nainital with 41 vehicles seized followed by Dehradun with 695 challans and five vehicles seized. In Haridwar, 517 challans were issued while 101 vehicles were seized.

Kewal Khurana, deputy inspector general, Uttarakhand traffic police said, “The campaign was run to penalise those with vehicles bearing illegal nameplates with religious, political and caste signs or symbols.”

“It was important to do so because having such nameplates is a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1989. Apart from this, the owners of such vehicles have also been found involved in criminal incidents in the past,” said Khurana adding, “Traffic police would also start a campaign to take action against those doing stunt biking, using pressure horns, modified silencers and triple riding on two-wheelers.”