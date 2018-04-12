Pilgrims to get story of Kedarpuri through mobile app

If everything goes as per plan, pilgrims will receive minute details about the prominent sites along the trekking route to Kedarnath and those in and around the shrine area on their mobile phones during the Chardham pilgrimage that begins from April 18.

“An app containing details relating to Kedarnath and all prominent sites in and around the shrine area is currently being prepared,” chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said.

“A trial run of the app is currently on, and if the app is found suitable, pilgrims visiting Kedarnath could download it on their mobile phones,” he told reporters.

The app would be available in all Indian languages so that it “is of use for pilgrims who visit the Chardham” from all corners of the country.

“The proposed app is a part of our efforts to ensure that pilgrims visiting the shrine town go back with a spiritual experience it is known for,” Singh said referring to Kedarnath that was struck by the calamitous floods in 2013.

Elaborating, he mentioned that the government was planning a laser show through which pilgrims would get to know about the story and significance of the fabled shrine of Kedarnath in the Chardham.

“Similarly, a plan is also afoot to set up a replica of Kedarpuri currently undergoing reconstruction,” Singh said adding through the proposed replica pilgrims would not just get to know about the Kedarpuri reconstruction project.

“Through that (replica) they will also be able to form an idea how Kedarpuri would appear like after its reconstruction would be completed,” he said.

The foundation stone for the Kedarpuri reconstruction project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.