Residents seek removal of trenching ground from Haldwani

The demand for removal of the trenching ground from its present location at Gola Bypass in Haldwani is growing louder. On Saturday, a large number of people staged a demonstration in Haldwani over the issue. Former chief Minister Harish Rawat also joined the protest, in which the participants protested by removing their shirts.

Congress leader Hemant Sahu said the trenching ground is causing miseries and hardships to the people living in the vicinity. “It is getting garbage above its capacity,” he added.

According to the protesters, the problem started in August 2017 when the high court at Nainital ordered that the city garbage be disposed of in the trenching ground situated in Indra Nagar area, 32 km from Nainital city.

Since then, more than 100 metric tonne (MT) of garbage is dumped daily in the trenching ground, including 80 MT garbage generated by the Haldwani city and 20 MT garbage of Nainital. Besides, the garbage from Bhowali city is also being dumped in the trenching ground at Gola Bypass in Haldwani.

A solid waste management project is proposed in Haldwani, but it may take some time. Haldwani mayor Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela said that the proposed solid waste management plant would be set up a few kilometres away from the trenching ground in Haldwani. The plant, to be set up at a cost of ₹34 crore, might be started next year as the clearances have been obtained, he added.

“We have complied with the norms and the plant would be located more than half a kilometre away from habitation, thus leading to no problems,” Rautela said. Around 100 trees will also be planted as part of the compensatory afforestation for the trees cut from the proposed site, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the trenching ground at Sahastradhara road in Dehradun has been shifted to Sheeshambara at Shimla Bypass, but the local residents are protesting the establishment at the new site too.

A solid waste management plant is to come up in Narayan Nagar area of Nainital district, which will lead to better facilities for waste disposal in future.