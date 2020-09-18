Uttarakhand to bring bill to make wearing face masks in public compulsory

dehradun

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:09 IST

The Uttarakhand government will table a bill in the upcoming state assembly session to make wearing facemasks in public compulsory and impose penalty on violators. A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Thursday.

The assembly session starts from September 23. The decision was taken amid the soaring Covid-19 cases that have crossed 37,000-mark in the state on Thursday.

However, no media briefing on the cabinet decision was held by the government citing the upcoming assembly session, because as per tradition, important policy-related decisions taken by government days before any assembly session have to be revealed in the House only.

According to a senior government official privy to the developments, 32 proposals were discussed in the cabinet meeting out of which 30 were approved.

“The government will bring a bill before the House to make the wearing of masks in public a law amid the ongoing pandemic. Under the bill, a violator of the same will have to pay a fine,” said the official.

The government had earlier passed an ordinance on the same during the lockdown. He said, “Apart from this, the government will also bring a bill related to the issue of regularisation of slums in the state on which it had earlier passed an ordinance.”

The official said the government also decided to waive-off the house tax of ex-servicemen below the rank of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) or their widows in the urban units.

“It also decided to waive-off the taxes of commercial vehicles in the state for three more months citing the pandemic. Another proposal was passed to increase the remuneration of contractual engineers from ₹15,000 to ₹24,000,” said the official.

Besides, the cabinet approved the proposal to give the ownership of alternative land to the people whose land was taken by the state government in the Kedarnath shrine restoration and beautification project.

People, who had to give their land under the project, were given another land at an alternative place but were yet to receive the ownership rights legally. The cabinet gave the approval on Thursday.