1,770 kilos of crackers seized; 11 held for ban violation

delhi

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:51 IST

Continuing its crackdown on the illegal sale and use of firecrackers, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has seized nearly 1,770 kilos of firecrackers and registered 14 more cases against 11 persons for violating the Delhi government’s and the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30.

With the 14 fresh cases, the total number of such cases registered since November 7 has risen to 39, while 32 persons have been arrested; two of them for bursting crackers.

In total, 2,794 kilograms of crackers have been seized so far, the police statement said, although it did not specify whether these included the green ( less-polluting) firecrackers.

On November 5, the Delhi government, in a bid to check the rising pollution levels, announced a complete ban on the sale and use of fireworks, including “green varieties”, till November 30. The following day, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said bursting and selling of crackers could attract a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

The NGT also imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of crackers in Delhi-NCR on Monday (November 9). On November 10, the Delhi Police came up with an action plan to ensure implementation of the ban. The action plan includes suspension of firecracker sale licences, constituting special teams to intensify patrolling in coordination with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), and asking schools to encourage children not to burst crackers.

Among the 14 cases reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 were related to cracker sales in west, north-east, outer-north, north-west, Rohini, outer and Dwarka areas, while two were registered in north-west and east districts for using fireworks. Of the 1,770 kilos of crackers seized, 1,638.8 kilos were seized from west district.

Ten persons have been arrested for selling crackers, while one has been arrested from north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar for bursting crackers. The arrested man is a dealer of spices in Delhi’s Khari Baoli market, and was caught bursting crackers with his two sons by the police patrolling team. In east Delhi, police only registered a case for bursting of crackers but no arrest was made.