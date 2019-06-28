1 dead after building in Central Delhi catches fire

A 53-year-old man died while six others were safely rescued after an office of a tour and travel company in a commercial building in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar caught fire on Wednesday evening.The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner.

Fire fighters said the fire broke out on the second floor of the five-storey building and that the occupants had to be rescued using ladders and safety belts.

The deceased was identified as Dataram. He worked in one of the offices on the second floor of the building which housed the travel company. Chief fire office, Delhi fire services, Atul Garg said they received a call at their control room about the fire at 7.27pm.

“On arriving at the spot, our staff found that the building housed several offices. While most of the offices were closed, a tour and travel company and a few other offices were open. We were told that there are people stuck on the second floor. Our men got into the building and the occupants were brought out using the ladder and safety belts,” Garg said.

All the rescued people were rushed to a hospital. There, Dataram, who had fainted due to asphyxiation, was admitted for treatment while others were discharged after basic treatment.

“The building did not have sufficient fire safety precautions in place. The fire apparently started from an air conditioner but we are ascertaining it,” Garg said.

