1 killed in fire at printing press in east Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area

1 killed in fire at printing press in east Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area

The fire broke out at around 2.38am on the ground, first and second floors of the three-storey building which also has a basement. 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

delhi Updated: Jan 09, 2020 09:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire broke out at around 2:48 am and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
One person died in a fire that broke out in a building housing a printing press in east Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area early on Thursday morning.

The 35-year-old dead man may be one of the factory employees, said an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The fire broke out at around 2.38am on the ground, first and second floors of the three-storey building which also has a basement. 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, director, DFS.

The blaze was brought under control at around 8 am, after five-and-a-half-hours. However, cooling operations were still on, Garg added.

He added that the firemen were searching the premises for any person who may be trapped there.

The cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

The Patparganj fire comes around three weeks after nine people including three children died in outer Delhi’s Kirari in massive fire at a three-storey building, the ground floor of which was being used for garment storage.

Before that, a blaze in the Anaj Mandi area of the national capital had claimed 44 lives.

Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad: Report
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Jaguar XE 2020 first drive review: Prowling with renewed purpose
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
