1 killed in fire at printing press in east Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area

delhi

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 09:59 IST

One person died in a fire that broke out in a building housing a printing press in east Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area early on Thursday morning.

The 35-year-old dead man may be one of the factory employees, said an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

The fire broke out at around 2.38am on the ground, first and second floors of the three-storey building which also has a basement. 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, director, DFS.

The blaze was brought under control at around 8 am, after five-and-a-half-hours. However, cooling operations were still on, Garg added.

He added that the firemen were searching the premises for any person who may be trapped there.

The cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

The Patparganj fire comes around three weeks after nine people including three children died in outer Delhi’s Kirari in massive fire at a three-storey building, the ground floor of which was being used for garment storage.

Before that, a blaze in the Anaj Mandi area of the national capital had claimed 44 lives.