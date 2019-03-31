10 arrested; 23 phones, 13 vehicles seized

Ten people, allegedly involved in snatching, theft of mobile phones and vehicles, were arrested by different teams of the Delhi Police in separate operations over the last two days, police said on Saturday. A total of 23 stolen mobile phones, 13 cars and two-wheelers and a pistol with two bullets were seized from those arrested.

Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said Delhi Cantonment police on Friday arrested 26-year-old Yogesh alias Bholu, and 24-year-old Jacob, who were involved in several case of vehicle theft and snatching. “A countrymade pistol with two cartridges, one stolen motorcycle and 11 snatched or stolen phones were recovered from their possession. Nine such cases were solved with their arrest,” said Arya.

In another operation, 27-year-old Kuldeep Kumar was arrested with a Santro car and seven stolen mobile phones in north Delhi. “Kumar is a member of the Thak-Thak gang. He was caught red-handed while trying to flee with a stolen mobile phone. Four cases were solved with his arrest,” said Nupur Prasad, DCP (north).

On Friday, the northeast district police arrested two auto-lifters, identified as Shivam and Ankit, both 19 years old, with six stolen motorcycles and a scooter. Two more vehicle thieves were caught by the south district police and four stolen cars were recovered from them. The arrested men were identified as Kamran Ali and Mujahid, both in their twenties.

Three alleged thieves were arrested with five stolen mobile phones from Karol Bagh area on Thursday by the central district police.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:10 IST