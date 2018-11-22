124 polluting units sealed in Delhi’s Ashoka Park on EPCA orders

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has sealed 124 illegal commercial units, which stored tar oil, in Ashoka Park, near Karol Bagh on the orders of the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority. The units were being illegally operated out of a residential area in violation of the provision of the Delhi Master Plan 2021, officials said.

Kapil Rastogi, deputy commission of Karol Bagh zone said, “On Tuesday, we received directions from EPCA chairman Bhure Lal for taking action against these illegal units, which were storing hazadrous tar oil, in non-conforming areas and posing threats to public health. Soon after his direction, our teams visited the area and sealed four units late Tuesday evening.”

The civic officials continued the drive on Wednesday, and sealed another 120 units. “ On the basis of the information about polluting units in the area, we sealed 120 of these commercial establishments. Some of these units were located inside the narrow residential lanes of Ashoka Park. During our sealing drive, we even found processing units cleaning tar oil, which pollutes environment,” said a senior north corporation official who was involved in the sealing process.

“The drive will continue and action will be taken against such polluting units. No such establishments are allowed to run from residential areas. However, if any person has objections about the sealing action, they can pursue the matter with us,” said the official.

Sealing notices in Vijay Nagar

The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee on encroachments and violations of building laws has also directed the north corporation to take action against the owners or occupiers of single-storey flats in Vijay Nagar in north Delhi for violation of land use.

The monitoring committee members asked the MCD officials to issue show cause to defaulters and submit a report within a month.

“Vijay Nagar is among the 45 residential colonies in Delhi which were developed on land provided by the erstwhile Union ministry of rehabilitation on lease in 1947. These colonies were originally meant for refugees who migrated from Pakistan and land was given free of cost. But later, there were large-scale encroachment there and people constructed illegal building extensions,” said a monitoring committee member.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 12:58 IST