18 girls will make up JNU’s first ever NCC batch

delhi

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:12 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday inaugurated its first National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit — a batch of 18 female students, who will be trained by three girls from the Delhi battalion of the NCC. JNU vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said the move is expected to make varsity students “law abiding” and love their country.

The NCC cadets are given basic military training at schools, colleges and universities. However, they have no compulsion to join active military service once they complete their training.

JNU had in July 2017 announced to start the NCC unit at its campus with an aim to instill “patriotic commitment” among student, said Budhha Singh, chairperson of JNU’s NCC unit. “The NCC training not only makes students disciplined in their personal lives but also make them responsible citizens of the country,” he said.

Around 70 girls had applied for NCC unit. “These 18 girls were selected based on their age and physical fitness,” Singh said. Of the 18 selected candidates, 16 are from schools of languages and one each from school of social sciences and computer sciences.

Among the group of girls, was 19-year-old Shaurya Attri, a BA (French) student, who wants to pursue a career in the armed forces. “I have joined the NCC unit with a focus to serve the nation some day,” she said.

Jagadesh Kumar asked the selected students to become “role models” for other students. “The NCC training will make you a better person. You will become role models for others. NCC will provide a great opportunity for JNU students to learn the life skills, ethics and values,” he said.

Seema Kumari, a first-year student of MA in Persian, said, “Many of my classmates have already shown interest in joining the NCC next year.”

Singh said the university will start similar training for boys next year.

Former JNU students’ union leader Aeijaz Rather called it “token nationalism”. “JNU students are already law abiding and country loving. It has nothing to do with us joining NCC,” he said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 02:12 IST