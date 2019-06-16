19-year-old factory worker stabbed to death in East Delhi

A 19-year-old factory worker was stabbed to death, possibly with a pair of scissors, at his rented room in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar on Friday night, police said.

Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), identified the murdered man as Asab Alam, who hailed from Katihar in Bihar and worked at a garments manufacturing unit in Gandhi Nagar.

The officer said he lived with four friends who worked in the same factory.

“On Friday night, Alam returned home a few hours earlier than usual and before his other friends. When they came home around 10 pm, they saw his body with stab injuries, which appear to be inflicted with a pair of scissors,” said the DCP.

The building complex in which Alam and his friends had rented a room has nearly four dozen other families living there.

Since many occupants of that complex would keep their doors open to beat the heat, the police suspect even Alam had kept his doors open, unknowingly allowing the killers an unrestricted entry.

