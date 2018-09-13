2,500 cops keep vigil during DUSU elections, polls peaceful

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections on Wednesday were concluded peacefully, the police said.

More than 2,500 policemen were deployed in Delhi University’s (DU) North and South campus colleges for the DUSU elections on Wednesday to maintain law and order.

As many as half-a-dozen students were briefly taken into preventive custody by police after they were found trying to create ruckus at a couple of polling booths in North Campus.

Two of them were agitated over the issue of showing identity cards and were removed from outside Hansraj College. The others were taken into custody from outside Ramjas College since they were protesting. All of them were later released.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Nupur Prasad said the entire North Campus was divided into three zones, each led by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and 12 sectors, each manned by an inspector.

