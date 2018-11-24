2 Bangladeshi robbers injured in shooting in south Delhi, 5 held

Two Bangladeshi robbers were injured in a shootout with police in south Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar past Friday midnight.

DCP (crime branch) Ram Gopal Naik said the police received inputs that a Bangladeshi gang was planning robbery in New Friends Colony. They learnt that the gang members would assemble at Taimoor Nagar.

At around 1 am on Saturday, a 10-member police team reached Taimoor Nagar and rounded the suspects and asked them to surrender, but the gang members opened fire at the cops, forcing them to retaliate, Naik said.

Two of the Bangladeshi robbers were injured in the shootout and they were arrested along with three others after the gunfight.

The injured men were taken to a hospital and given treatment. Their condition is said to be out of danger, he said.

One constable was hit by a bullet on his bulletproof vest.

Three pistols, some live cartridges and implements for house break in were seized.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 12:06 IST