23-yr-old student arrested for creating fake website of ‘Modi-laptop’

Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old graduate for creating a fake website in the name of “Modi-laptop” and “free-solar-panel scheme”. Police said the man had lured about 35,000 people to download a mobile application through the websites on the pretext of availing the schemes.

Police identified the man as Rohit Soni, a B.Com graduate preparing for the Chartered Accountancy entrance exam. Deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime) Anyesh Roy said they had received information that someone created a website promising the freebies. He said, the main domain used was “sarkari-yojana.in”.

“We also came to know that the person has used the Central government’s “Make in India” campaign to misguide people. We also found out that information about the people registered for the scheme was being collected by the website owner,” Roy said.

The DCP said after days of online surveillance, they managed to zero down on the suspect to Rajasthan. “In a raid, Soni was arrested,” he said.

