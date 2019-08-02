3-foot-long cobra rescued from Rashtrapati Bhavan’s security room

delhi

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

A three-foot-long cobra was rescued from inside the security cabin at gate number 8 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The security personnel at Rashtrapati Bhavan spotted the snake sitting inside the security cabin and immediately called a NGO working on rescuing wild animals. A rapid response unit of Wildlife SOS rushed to the spot and rescued the snake.

“With the rains hitting Delhi, we find a large number of reptiles struggling to find shelter in the urban jungle,” said Wasim Akram, deputy director-special projects, Wildlife SOS.

Another cobra was rescued from the music room of a farm house in south west Delhi’s Gadaipur-Mandi Road.

“We have a small music room on the ground floor, and the snake must have entered the room from the garden. We informed the Wildlife SOS which rescued the snake,” said Kitty Kalra, the caller.

Both snakes were kept under observation and later released back into their natural habitat.

Around 30 species of snakes have been recorded from Delhi, out of which only four are venomous - Spectacle Cobra, Common Krait, Saw Scale Viper and Russell’s Viper

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 19:29 IST