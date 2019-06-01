3 held for Jyoti Nagar murders deny knowing about plan

The three 19-year-old men arrested for killing a property dealer in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar on Wednesday night, an attack that also saw a passerby gunned down, have told the police that they weren’t aware of the murder plan until two hours before they allegedly committed the crime.

None of the men — Aman, Ashu and Ankit — have a criminal background, but it was one of them who allegedly shot dead the passerby, 22-year-old Akash Verma. The alleged mastermind, Anil, who owns a computer shop in Nehru Place, continues to remain on the run with two other suspects who were allegedly a part of the six-member team that carried out the two murders.

The two men killed in the attack were 26-year-old Govind Bhati who helped his father run their property dealing and transport business, and Akash Verma who worked as a salesman at a footwear shop.

Police said Anil had “taken it on his ego ever since he was thrashed by his neighbour Bhati during a local fight” in 2016. “Anil was no match for a well-built Bhati who was also into body building. Both had registered cases against each other and Anil had landed in jail,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

Thereafter, whenever they met, either in court or on the streets, Bhati would “taunt” Anil who couldn’t fight back due to his rival’s build, said the officer.

On Wednesday night, Anil called six persons to his home. These included the three youngsters who were later arrested.

“The trio thought that they were only attending a party hosted by a friend’s friend. But once they were drunk, they were told about the murder plan. Anil gave them guns and knives and they set out to kill Bhati,” said another investigator who didn’t want to be identified.

“Bhati then told his three accomplices to go into hiding. He told them he would shield them by taking all the blame if arrested. But a tip-off helped us arrest the three young suspects from Meerut,” said the officer.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 05:06 IST