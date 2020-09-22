e-paper
3-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar

delhi Updated: Sep 22, 2020 03:14 IST
HT Correspondent and PTI
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

One person was injured after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in a residential neighbourhood in central Delhi’s Sitaram Bazar near Chawri Bazar on Monday.

Two fire tenders and a rescue team from the Delhi Fire Services were rushed to the site for rescue operation. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals before the rescuers could reach the site, said fire services department chief Atul Garg.

“The person has received minor injuries. We have stopped the rescue operation. The building contractor has given us in writing that nobody is trapped under the debris. Three labourers were working there and throwing building construction materials inside when the building collapsed,” said assistant divisional officer (fire services) Rajesh Shukla, who supervised the rescue operation.

Shukla added local residents told them that there was an old building at a plot that was demolished some months ago and a new building was being constructed. The ground and first floors were constructed on the 45-square-yard plot. The process of constructing the roof the second floor was going on and construction materials for the same was being arranged when the entire building collapsed, said Shukla.

Municipal officials have been informed about the incident and they have been asked to find out if the building was being constructed illegally or the contractor had been flouting rules after obtaining permission for it.

Probe ordered

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash Monday ordered an inquiry in the incident.

“The building’s plan was approved by local authorities. However, we have ordered an inquiry to find out if there was any violation during the construction phase,” Prakash said.

