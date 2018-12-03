46-year-old kills self in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar

A 46-year-old man killed himself by setting himself on fire at his home in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar on Sunday morning, said police.

A note recovered from his house claimed that he was an alcoholic and that he was depressed due to a financial crisis, said Harendra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (north).

Singh identified the victim as Naveen Gupta who worked for a private firm.

“He was a divorcee and he basically hailed from Chandni Chowk, but his family had sold their ancestral property years ago. His parents and older brother are dead and his sisters live in other parts of the city,” said Singh.

Gupta lived alone on the second floor of a building in Shastri Nagar for the last three years. Police said Gupta’s upper floor neighbours noticed smoke billowing out of his window and called the police.

“The flat was locked from inside. The police team broke open the door and found Gupta lying with severe burns injuries near the bathroom. He was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

The note was found during inspection of the spot, the officer said.

The police continue to investigate the death even though they don’t suspect foul play so far.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:01 IST