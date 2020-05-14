e-paper
Home / Delhi News / 472 Covid-19 cases in Delhi in 24 hours, tally rises to 8,470

472 Covid-19 cases in Delhi in 24 hours, tally rises to 8,470

Delhi had registered the highest single-day increase of Covid-19 fatalities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

delhi Updated: May 14, 2020 13:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers seen waiting outside New Delhi Railway Station to board a special train bound to their native state during lockdown, on Wednesday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

Delhi recorded 472 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which pushed its tally to over 8,000 on Thursday.

“472 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 8,470, including 3,045 recovered and 115 deaths,” the government of Delhi said in a release on Thursday.

It also said that 187 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, but no death was reported in the said period.

Giving break-up of the age group, the Delhi government release said that people less than 50 years of age are in majority - 5,921 people (out of 8,470) in this age group have Covid-19. Those above the age of 60 are numbered 1,247.

However, the highest fatality rate is among those who are above the age of 60. While 4.73 per cent of these people succumb to the disease, the rate decreases to a minuscule 0.37 per cent in those below the age of 50.

Delhi had registered the highest single-day increase of Covid-19 fatalities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 13 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday. Even with the sudden spike in deaths, Delhi’s mortality rate continues to be just above one per cent, against the national average of 3.1 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 359 new cases of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that a meeting will be held at 4 pm today on the lifting of coronavirus lockdown. He said that the government has received over 5 lakh suggestions by the public.

A meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and State Disaster Management Authority will be held today wherein the suggestions will be discussed and a proposal will be drafted for the Centre, the chief minister said.

