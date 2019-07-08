5 held in mobile phone theft racket

Five people were arrested in connection with a mobile phone theft racket in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Four people -- Dilshad (40), Nitin (21), Subir (22) and Sonu Singh (21) -- were arrested near the Kalindi Kunj metro station and 13 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Another person, Pradeep alias Danny (35), was arrested for allegedly buying the phones and sending it to others in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Four mobile phones were recovered from his possession, it said.

The gang used to target crowded market places, buses and metro trains.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 03:58 IST