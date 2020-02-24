5 metro stations closed after violence in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, Maujpur

delhi

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:15 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday closed five stations in northeast Delhi after fresh clashes broke out between those protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad and Maujpur.

“Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station,” DMRC said on Twitter.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed in the clashes and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank official injured.

The police issued a statement in the afternoon announcing prohibitory orders (under Section 144 of CrPC) and appealing to people in the area to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumours.

The affected areas are Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur, the police said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace.

“Have instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony,” Baijal tweeted.

Tension escalated with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro- and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

At Jaffrabad, arsonists targeted vehicles, burning a few of them and forcing other drivers to rush to safety.

The protest against the CAA in Jaffrabad began on Saturday night after about 500 women staged a sit-in and blocked a road.

Police also used tear gas Sunday evening in Maujpur after pro-CAA supporters and anti-CAA protesters attacked each other with stones soon after a gathering, called by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, demanded that the police remove the protestors within three days