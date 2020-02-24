e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / 5 metro stations closed after violence in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, Maujpur

5 metro stations closed after violence in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, Maujpur

The police issued a statement in the afternoon announcing prohibitory orders (under Section 144 of CrPC) and appealing to people in the area to maintain peace and harmony.

delhi Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The violence at northeast Delhi areas on Monday.
The violence at northeast Delhi areas on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday closed five stations in northeast Delhi after fresh clashes broke out between those protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad and Maujpur.

“Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station,” DMRC said on Twitter.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed in the clashes and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank official injured.

WATCH | Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

The police issued a statement in the afternoon announcing prohibitory orders (under Section 144 of CrPC) and appealing to people in the area to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumours.

The affected areas are Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur, the police said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace.

“Have instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony,” Baijal tweeted.

Tension escalated with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro- and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

At Jaffrabad, arsonists targeted vehicles, burning a few of them and forcing other drivers to rush to safety.

The protest against the CAA in Jaffrabad began on Saturday night after about 500 women staged a sit-in and blocked a road.

Police also used tear gas Sunday evening in Maujpur after pro-CAA supporters and anti-CAA protesters attacked each other with stones soon after a gathering, called by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, demanded that the police remove the protestors within three days

tags
top news
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Will sign $3 bn defence deal tomorrow’: Trump announces in Ahmedabad
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News