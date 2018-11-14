6 months on, heavy vehicles give Eastern Peripheral Expressway a miss

Commercial goods vehicles, including heavy duty trucks, are still giving the newly built Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) a miss, nearly six months after the road was opened to traffic. The opening of the EPE was expected to reduce the number of heavy diesel truck traffic that enters the national capital at night, causing congestion and air pollution.

It was estimated that around 25,000-30,000 heavy goods vehicles, which pay the environment compensation charge (ECC), would use the six-lane expressway every day. But since it opened, only around 16,000 of them use the EPE per day, an audit report prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) this September stated. The report was submitted to the SC-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) the same month.

The ECC is charged on different categories of commercial goods vehicles, given that emissions from these vehicles majorly add to particulate matter (PM) concentration that pollutes the air.

It was the EPCA that had recommended the construction of a ring of the EPE and the Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE), which will be opened to traffic on November 19, to cut down the number of non-destined commercial vehicles entering Delhi and its borders.

According to the report, the NHAI calculated that of the average of 16,974 commercial goods vehicles that used the expressway every day, 3,788 are trucks and buses and 2,923 are heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), while the rest are medium and light goods vehicles. Besides, nearly 26,000 vehicles, including private cars and taxis (other than commercial) use the expressway everyday.

However, NHAI officials said that several drivers find the expressway takes them longer than passing through Delhi. However, with the opening of the WPE, the number of commercial vehicles is set to increase on both expressways.

“The number of commercial vehicles using the EPE on a daily basis has been increasing, and with the opening of the WPE, it is expected to reach an optimum number. At present, vehicles coming from NH-1 and going towards NH-8 do not have any direct connectivity. The opening of the WPE will help divert a lot of traffic from Delhi,” a senior NHAI official, who did not wish to be named, said.

In 2017, the EPCA, in its survey of 13 major border entry points, had found that around 35,000 trucks (those paying ECC) enter city limits every day.

“We are happy that the WPE is also opening now and that transporters will take full advantage of both the expressways. This is crucial, as emissions from trucks are major contributors to Delhi‘s pollution. Also, installation of radio-frequency identification (RFID) system at toll plazas will be an effective deterrent for non-destined truck traffic to Delhi,” Sunita Narain, EPCA member, said.

The EPCA plans to hold a meeting of transporters’ associations next week to discuss the reasons behind drivers avoiding the expressway.

Meanwhile, transport associations claimed that most trucks are now using the EPE.

“Most of our trucks are now using the new expressway. However, if the government allows 24-hour entry of trucks into Delhi, instead of just during the night, it may help reduce pollution,” Kultaran Singh Atwal, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress, said.

Trucks are allowed to enter Delhi only between 11pm and 7am.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 12:11 IST