60-yr-old burnt alive after gas leak in Delhi

Seju P Kuruvilla, DCP (outer Delhi), said the woman was cooking when gas leaked from the cylinder’s pipe.

delhi Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police said the sixty year old woman was cooking when the fire broke out at around 12.30 pm. She suffered serious burns after being trapped inside the house. (AFP)

A 60-year-old woman was killed and her three relatives injured after a fire broke out because of gas leakage from an LPG cylinder in her home in Laxmi Park near Nihal Vihar on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the woman was cooking when the fire broke out at around 12.30 pm. She suffered serious burns after being trapped inside the house. The woman was declared dead on arrival at a nearby government hospital, they said. Police identified the dead woman as Amma Devi. Her relatives — Ravindra Kumar, his wife Uma Devi, and their daughter — suffered burns when they went to rescue her.

Chief fire officer Atul Garg said, “Our firefighters searched the house and found the charred body of an elderly woman. Her body was handed over to the police,” said Garg.

Seju P Kuruvilla, DCP (outer Delhi), said the woman was cooking when gas leaked from the cylinder’s pipe. “It immediately caught fire. She died on the spot. We are waiting for the postmortem examination report to know about the degree of burns,” he said.

“When she screamed for help, her three relatives went to save her and in the process suffered burns. Some neighbours rescued them while the elderly woman got trapped inside,” said a police officer.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 08:37 IST

