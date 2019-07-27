8 under Yuva scheme bag jobs at snacks firm

Two years ago, Sahil Kashyap could not qualify for any college after graduating from school. Now, the 20-year-old not only has a better grasp on the English language and enhanced computer skills, but is also well aware of the workings of the retail industry.

On Friday, Kashyap was one of the eight youth, trained under Delhi police’s Yuva scheme, who were employed by a popular Indian sweets and snacks manufacturing company.

Those employed belong in the 18-22 years age group and have completed three months of training under the scheme.

They had the choice of being trained in one of the four roles being offered —front office associate, retail sales associate, field technician, and general duty assistant.

“I had a great experience during the training programme. Several among the trainees had been associated with various criminal activities in the past but were rescued by police in time. In the course of the training, I befriended them and encouraged them to make a better life for themselves,” said Kashyap.

A Delhi police initiative, the Yuva Scheme was launched in 2017 by Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

The program imparts job-oriented skills to youngsters from the city who belong to economically weaker sections and are at risk of committing crimes or who have been victims of various crimes. Training programs under the scheme are held every day in 22 out of the 209 police stations in Delhi.

As of July 2019, more than 9,000 trainees have been enrolled in the scheme and more than 4,500 among them have received jobs.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 06:34 IST