AAP, BJP trade barbs over waivers

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:07 IST

A war of words erupted between the BJP and the AAP over the Delhi government’s decision of waivers in power bills and water arrears.

On Monday, BJP MP Vijay Goel joined residents in Sadar Bazar in a signature campaign to demand the waiver on water bills to be extended to people who have paid the bills while AAP MP Sanjay Singh took part in a demonstration outside Goel’s residence.

Singh along with dozens of party workers demanded Goel to clarify his party’s stand on the issues of power bill waiver and exemptions on water bill arrears recently announced by Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“We are here to meet Vijay Goel but it looks like he is not interested in any discussion. We demand answers and need him to tell people of Delhi whether he supports the two initiatives or not,” said Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Delhi.

Goel said he can engage on this issue only with Kejriwal and demanded the AAP government to return money to the people who have paid their water bills in time and, hence, contributed to no — or minimal — arrears.

“Why should those who have honestly paid the bill suffer? They should also be returned the money….Sanjay Singh had said he wanted to talk to me, but he came with the intention to protest outside my residence. I had said that Kejriwal should talk on this,” said Goel.

Calling the Delhi government’s decisions a “political stunt”, Goel said, “Why didn’t he announce this four years back?”

On August 1, Kejriwal had announced that electricity will be completely free for households that consume up to 200 units of power in a month and subsidised for those who use 201-400 units.

On August 27, Kejriwal announced waivers on water bill arrears with regard to both late payment surcharge (100% for all) and principal amount (between 25% and 100% on the basis of the category of the colony the household is located in).

Both announcements came at a time when Delhi is gearing up for assembly polls, likely to be slated for early 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met employees of Delhi CATS ambulance, who have been on indefinite strike for the past one month, and said Kejriwal had turned a deaf ear to the issues of these people. “BJP stands with them and our legal team will be ready to help them if required,” said Tiwari.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 08:07 IST