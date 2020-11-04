Accountant murdered, robbed of Rs 2.15 lakh, family says he was stabbed 28 times

delhi

A 32-year-old accountant working with two transport companies in Azadpur died after he was stabbed multiple times and robbed of his bag containing around Rs 2.16 lakh by unknown assailants near the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Tuesday night, the police said.

His family members have alleged that he was stabbed 28 times, but the police said they were waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the number of stab wounds.

Although the preliminary investigation into the murder case indicated that the accountant, Jitender Sharma, may have been killed for resisting the robbery, the multiple stab wounds on his body have led to police to probe other possible angles, including personal rivalry, police officers privy to the developments said.

Sharma lived with his family in Nathupura area in north Delhi’s Burari. He worked as an accountant with two transport companies having their offices at the transport centre, Azadpur Vegetable Market, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said around 10pm Tuesday, the Moti Nagar police station was informed that a man was stabbed near the Zakhira flyover. A police team reached there and rushed the injured man to Acharya Bhikshu hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Purohit said.

The caller, Anil Kumar, an astrologer, said he was travelling in a car with his friend when they noticed a crowd on the road and stopped to check on what had happened.

“I saw a man bleeding on the road and pleading for help with folded hands to the people who had surrounded him. I immediately called the police. A police van arrived after 10 minutes and rushed the injured man to the hospital. I don’t know what happened thereafter,” Kumar said.

DCP Purohit said a case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up. During the probe, the investigating team collected details about the dead man and his day’s movements. Through his employers and colleagues, the police learnt that as on the other days, Sharma had collected Rs 32,600 from one employer and Rs 1.83 lakh from the other. The money was meant to be distributed to drivers of trucks owned by the two companies towards road expenses, the police said.

“Around 9.30pm, Sharma left on his motorcycle with the money in a bag. Prime facie, it appears that the assailants, who are yet to be identified, intercepted him near the Zakhira flyover. Sharma may have tried to resist the robbery attempt and was stabbed in the process. The suspects fled with the cash bag,” the DCP said, adding that several teams have been formed to identify and nab the killers.

In a video circulating on social media, a relative of Sharma’s is heard saying, “The police have told us that he was stabbed 27-28 times by the unidentified assailants who only took away the money but not his bike or cellphone. His wife was making arrangements for the Karwa Chauth festival when he was murdered. He was the only earning member of the family. His father died some years ago while the younger brother is employed but he met with an accident some days ago,” the relative is saying in the video.

The police suspect that the assailants may have been following Sharma after he left office with the money. They are scanning CCTV cameras of the routes he had taken to get clues about the suspects.