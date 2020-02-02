Adityanath targets Shaheen Bagh again

delhi

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:49 IST

The sit-in protest led by elderly women and children in Shaheen Bagh resonated yet again in BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign on Sunday.

“I would have reached here at 5pm, but I couldn’t come on time because of protests at Shaheen Bagh,” said Adityanath at a rally in Jaitpur area of Badarpur assembly constituency. He was scheduled to reach the venue at 4.30pm but was delayed by two hours.

Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the BJP.

Starting and ending his speech with reference to protests at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi, the chief minister said that people travelling to Noida, Greater Noida from Delhi were suffering as they had to spend hours in traffic.

He said that it was resulting in loss of salaries of many people working in multinational companies in Noida and Greater Noida.

“Through Shaheen Bagh an effort is being made to disrupt the public order of Delhi. Shaheen Bagh protest means that it is an effort to promote anarchy and disorder,” he said, addressing a gathering on Durga Mandir road.

Hitting out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that both opposed all the decisions of the central government which were in national interest.

“Article 370 was abolished in Kashmir but it was Pakistan and Kejriwal who were pained by this move. You can see two people have opposed abrogation of article 370 and those were Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi. When the Congress had slyly added article 370 in 1952 then Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had said that article 370 would become the reason of Algaavvad (Sepretism),” he said.

Yogi also accused Kejriwal of blocking public welfare schemes of the central government — Aayushman Bharat scheme and Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana — in Delhi because of political differences.

Speaking at another public meeting in Harkesh Nagar in Tughlakabad assembly segment, the BJP leader also said that the AAP government did not fulfil its promises such as school or cleaning water but polluted Yamuna and compelled everyone to cough like him. He also accused AAP of instigating riots.

AAP quote awaited