e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / AIIMS patient kills self; cops cite his battle with cancer

AIIMS patient kills self; cops cite his battle with cancer

The Hauz Khas police station got a call around 6.15 am that a man hung himself inside the hospital. “The body was sent for autopsy.

delhi Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said inquest proceedings were underway and the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said inquest proceedings were underway and the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 22-year-old man allegedly ended his life inside the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday morning by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase. Police said the man, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, was a cancer patient and was under treatment for the past five years. He probably killed himself because he was upset over his illness, police said.

The Hauz Khas police station got a call around 6.15 am that a man hung himself inside the hospital. “The body was sent for autopsy. During the preliminary enquiry, it was learnt that the man was under treatment for the past five years,” said a senior police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said inquest proceedings were underway and the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Real time data on beds soon, says govt after complaints
Real time data on beds soon, says govt after complaints
Cyclones over Arabian Sea on the rise due to global warming: Hiroyuki Murakami
Cyclones over Arabian Sea on the rise due to global warming: Hiroyuki Murakami
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In