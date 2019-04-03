AIIMS sprouts to stay; lawns to get a makeover with fountains, lights

After much controversy over the removal of steel sprouts from the lawns near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) flyover, a design plan prepared by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) suggests the structures will remain as they are.

The project plan, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times, indicates the landscape will be developed by adding a water element, i.e., fountains, especially around the sprouts. Ornamental flowers and plants, and decorative lighting, among others, will also be added.

NDMC officials say that it would take around six months to complete the project after the work starts on ground.

The lawns are located on either side of Aurobindo Marg. In one of the lawns facing the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project, a 35-foot-high steel artwork — comprising eight big stainless steel sprouts — was installed in 2008. In the lawn opposite to it, 80 smaller sprouts were installed.

Last year in May, the NDMC had proposed to dismantle the sprouts and replace it with a water fountain.

The DUAC had opposed the move, following which the municipality, in December 2018, had requested the arts commission to prepare a plan for comprehensive redevelopment of the landscape.

The NDMC officials said that the plan would now, again, be sent to the DUAC for a formal approval, after which work would be started.

“The arts commission has prepared the plan in consultation with the NDMC. We have got the designs and will now send them to the DUAC again for a formal approval. Under the new plan, the steel structures (sprouts) will not be removed. Rather, the

area will be beautified

around the installations,” a senior NDMC official said, requesting anonymity.

“With the redevelopment of Kidwai Nagar, the landscape of the area has changed. Now, we want to develop it with the help of fountains, flowers and decorative lightings,” the official added.

Another senior NDMC official, associated with the project, said that the work would be started on the ground only after the plan is formally approved by the arts commission.

“We are waiting for the art commission to clear it so that we can start the work. Since the new plan has been prepared in association with the DUAC, we are hopeful that it will be cleared,” the official added.

Neeraj Gupta, an artist and president of Delhi Art Society, said that the AIIMS intersection is among the most important locations of the city and such places should be developed aesthetically.

“Instead of fountains and flowers, the civic body should have thought of installing some artwork that would inspire people. There are already a number of fountains installed in the city so, this site should have been used to showcase art works with which the public, especially those from far flung cities, would connect with,” Gupta said.

