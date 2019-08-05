All citizens above 60 must be included in PM Jan Arogya Yojana, say doctors

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:45 IST

On the occasion of World Bone and Joint Day on Sunday, the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) demanded that elderly persons across economic strata be included in the government’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

“India is sitting on a demographic time bomb with higher number of senior citizens in the next one decade. The challenge of the rising population of old age dependants — without a strong social security system — will add to India’s trouble of providing cost-effective and quality treatment to senior citizens for their ageing-related orthopaedic problems,” said Dr Dhananjay Gupta, senior member, IOA.

The artificial implants used for joint repair or replacement not affordable for many.

The association submitted a joint memorandum to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister of health and family welfare, requesting that the citizens above 60 across all economic strata to be included in the world’s largest public health insurance scheme.

The scheme as of now provides any insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per family to about 104 million eligible families for hospitalisation.

“It is estimated that people above the age of 70 spend a significantly high portion of their medical expenses on orthopaedic related diseases or disorders. Therefore, we request Government of India to consider including senior citizens across economic strata in its Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana,” said Dr Hitesh Lal, secretary, Delhi Orthopaedic Association.

The association is trying to spread awareness on the need for healthy bones as not just the elderly but even children these days are prone to developing bone conditions especially due to excessive gadgets use. “With excessive use of electronic gadgets and less exercise, parents are complaining of physiological problems among kids,” said Dr Gupta.

The common orthopaedic problems being reported due to the excessive use of social media among children include pain in shoulders, slouching, wrist ache, tennis elbow, frequent fractures among others.

“We have been conducting free camps and performing free surgeries as part of the awareness drive. People should be aware of the preventive measures,” said Dr Rajesh Malhotra, president, IOA, and chief, AIIMS Trauma Centre.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 04:45 IST