All in a day:Two murders, one armed robbery in outer Delhi in 9 hours

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, within a span of just nine hours, two cases of murder and one of attempt to murder, for resisting a robbery, were reported from the Nangloi and Mundka areas of outer Delhi.

In the first case, a 45-year-old woman, Madhuri Jha, was stabbed to death in front of her 11-year-old daughter allegedly by her co-worker for rejecting his marriage proposal.

In the second case, a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife allegedly by two of his friends. The murders took place between 7pm Wednesday and 3am on Thursday in Nangloi and Kavita Colony, both under the jurisdiction of the Nangloi police station.

Police said in the woman’s murder, they have arrested her 27-year-old co-worker, Shyam Yadav. The knife that he used in the murder was also recovered from him, additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Rajender Singh Sagar said. Police are yet to nab the suspects in the other two crimes.

The additional DCP said Jha lived with her husband and four children – two daughters and two sons – in Nangloi and worked at a shoe factory in the same locality. Yadav also worked in the factory and the two knew each other for the past two years. Yadav is also married and has children.

“Yadav fell in love with the woman and wanted to marry her. However, she rejected his proposal. When Yadav started pressuring her, she quit her job and changed her home,” a police officer said.

The woman’s family has alleged that she had filed a police complaint against Yadav some days ago but no action was taken against him. The police claimed that it was a dispute over money and they were probing the case.

On Wednesday around 7pm, Yadav came to the woman’s home and proposed again. When the woman snubbed him yet again, he allegedly stabbed her in front of her daughter. When the girl tried to save her mother, Yadav pushed her to the floor and fled, police said.

Sagar said the woman was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where she was declared brought dead. “A murder case was registered on her daughter’s complaint and Yadav was arrested on Thursday morning,” he said.

In the second murder case, Deepak (goes by a single name), a man with seven criminal cases against him, was stabbed to death allegedly by his two friends during a dinner party at his home early Thursday. Police said Deepak was stabbed in the thigh and he bled to death.

“The suspects have a criminal record. Efforts are on to nab them,” the DCP said.

In the third crime that took place in Mundka, a 36-year-old collection agent of a lime plaster factory was shot and injured during a robbery attempt, around 7.30pm Wednesday.

Police said Brij Pal was on his motorcycle, with the day’s collection, of about Rs1 lakh, in his bag. Two unidentified men stopped him near the Rani Khera underpass and tried to snatch his bag. “When Pal resisted, one of them fired at him and the attackers fled with his bag. We have registered a case and are looking for the suspects,” Sagar said.

